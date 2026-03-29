Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $172.23.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.