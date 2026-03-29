Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 84 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 26th total of 64 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZHUZY opened at C$28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.88. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$28.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.68.

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Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Profile

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Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd. is a China–based designer and manufacturer of electrical traction equipment for the rail transit industry. As a publicly traded subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited, it focuses on the development and production of key propulsion and power‐conversion systems for high‐speed trains, urban rail vehicles, freight locomotives and other rail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes AC traction motors, traction converters, auxiliary power units, transformers and onboard power supply systems.

Since its establishment in 2002 in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, the company has leveraged research and development capabilities to advance modular and integrated drive solutions.

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