YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 248,824 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 26th total of 335,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Westend Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:AMDY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 61,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5,021.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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