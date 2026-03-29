Yala Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million (YU)

Yala (YU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Yala has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $5.04 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yala token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yala has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Token Profile

Yala was first traded on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,814,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. Yala’s official website is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,814,171.50758451 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.22379096 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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