Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

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Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Xerox has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xerox ( NASDAQ:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Xerox had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

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Xerox Company Profile

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Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a global provider of document management technology and services. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of multifunction printers, production printers, digital presses and related consumables. In addition to its hardware offerings, Xerox delivers software and workflow automation solutions, managed print services and cloud-based document platforms that help organizations optimize their information-intensive processes.

Founded in 1906 as The Haloid Photographic Company, Xerox pioneered xerographic imaging in the late 1940s, launching the first plain-paper copier in 1959.

Further Reading

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