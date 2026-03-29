Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,358.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 146.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 200.0% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 190.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period.

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ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $33.04 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

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