Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.96. The stock has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mass production of HBM4 for Nvidia is now underway, giving Micron direct exposure to a tight, high-value AI memory market that supports pricing power and revenue upside. Read More.

Mass production of HBM4 for Nvidia is now underway, giving Micron direct exposure to a tight, high-value AI memory market that supports pricing power and revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron reported an outsized quarter with revenue and guidance well ahead of expectations and announced a 30% dividend increase — signals of strong cash flow and management confidence that support a bullish thesis. (MarketBeat coverage)

Micron reported an outsized quarter with revenue and guidance well ahead of expectations and announced a 30% dividend increase — signals of strong cash flow and management confidence that support a bullish thesis. (MarketBeat coverage) Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism is rising: MU is among the most-upgraded stocks this year and several shops (including Erste Group) sharply raised EPS forecasts and targets, which underpins continued buy-side interest and higher price targets. (MarketBeat / analyst notes)

Analyst optimism is rising: MU is among the most-upgraded stocks this year and several shops (including Erste Group) sharply raised EPS forecasts and targets, which underpins continued buy-side interest and higher price targets. (MarketBeat / analyst notes) Positive Sentiment: NAND/SSD and data-center demand remain strong, giving another revenue leg beyond HBM that could sustain results even if some DRAM demand moderates. Read More.

NAND/SSD and data-center demand remain strong, giving another revenue leg beyond HBM that could sustain results even if some DRAM demand moderates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow dynamics: MU snapped a six-day losing streak today as some investors rotate back in after recent weakness; momentum screens still flag MU as a momentum pick for some portfolios. Read More.

Technical/flow dynamics: MU snapped a six-day losing streak today as some investors rotate back in after recent weakness; momentum screens still flag MU as a momentum pick for some portfolios. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro and risk-off pressure from escalating Iran-war headlines knocked tech stocks broadly this week and triggered rotation out of high-flying names like Micron. Read More.

Macro and risk-off pressure from escalating Iran-war headlines knocked tech stocks broadly this week and triggered rotation out of high-flying names like Micron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Google’s TurboQuant / model-compression research and similar advances raise the risk that some AI workloads will require less memory per model, a structural worry that has pressured memory-chip multiples across the sector. Read More.

Google’s TurboQuant / model-compression research and similar advances raise the risk that some AI workloads will require less memory per model, a structural worry that has pressured memory-chip multiples across the sector. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical and cyclical concerns: MU briefly broke below its 50-day moving average, has seen multi-session percentage declines (some reports note ~20–25% drops over several days), and some analysts warn the AI-memory rally may be peaking — all of which increase volatility and downside risk. Read More. • Read More.

Short-term technical and cyclical concerns: MU briefly broke below its 50-day moving average, has seen multi-session percentage declines (some reports note ~20–25% drops over several days), and some analysts warn the AI-memory rally may be peaking — all of which increase volatility and downside risk. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Corporate action noise: a cash tender offer for ~$5.4B of senior notes drew some negative market reaction when announced, adding to short-term selling pressure. Read More.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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