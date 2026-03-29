Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,124 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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