Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,124 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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