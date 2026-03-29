Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,124 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 478.26%.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

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