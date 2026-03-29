Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,097 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $176.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.56. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Further Reading

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