Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,764,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,841,000 after buying an additional 123,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,027,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

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SiTime Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $327.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 2.53. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $446.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $400.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiTime

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total transaction of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,370,538.86. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,249 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $468,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,968,500. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,512 shares of company stock worth $10,319,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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