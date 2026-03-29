Woodstock Corp Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of REGN opened at $737.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $764.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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