Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles Iv Willis Sells 9,727 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles Iv Willis sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $1,654,465.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 933,234 shares in the company, valued at $158,733,771.06. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

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Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($1.86). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 15.38%.The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Key Willis Lease Finance News

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Lease Finance this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,073,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 606,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,080,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $5,542,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 357.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) is an independent global provider of aircraft engine leasing, trading and aftermarket services. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the United States, the company specializes in offering short- and long-term operating leases for jet engines and auxiliary power units. Through its broad engine portfolio, Willis Lease Finance supports a wide range of commercial aircraft across various operators, including major airlines, regional carriers and other leasing companies.

In addition to leasing solutions, Willis Lease Finance offers comprehensive engine trading and asset management services.

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