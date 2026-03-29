Westwind Capital Makes New $19.50 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westwind Capital bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,000. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation support: Multiple pieces argue NVDA is trading cheaply vs. its growth profile and some brokers/analysts reiterated buys or raised long‑term estimates, providing a buy‑the‑dip narrative that could attract value buyers. 5 April Buys With Double-Digit Year-End Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Enterprise deployments and partnerships expand demand: NVIDIA’s tech is being embedded across industries (energy partnership with SLB, healthcare deployments and HGX systems for regional AI factories), which supports recurring data‑center GPU demand beyond hyperscalers. SLB expands Nvidia partnership to develop AI infrastructure for energy sector
- Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem capital: A Reuters report that a Nvidia‑backed startup (Reflection) is seeking a large funding round signals continued investor appetite for NVDA‑adjacent AI ecosystems that can drive future software and services spend tied to NVIDIA hardware. Nvidia-backed Reflection AI eyes $25 billion valuation, WSJ reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation narrative shifts: Several outlets note NVDA’s forward multiple has compressed (trading near S&P valuation levels), which can be read as either a buying opportunity or a signal that the market is discounting growth — the net impact depends on investor time horizon. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Trades Below S&P 500 Valuation for First Time in Over a Decade
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk: Senators have pushed to pause NVIDIA export licenses after DOJ charges in an alleged AI‑chip diversion/smuggling case — any tighter export controls would directly reduce addressable revenue from China and adjacent markets. Senators Push to Freeze Nvidia Export Licenses
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational headwinds: A revived class‑action/lawsuit environment and separate suits tied to alleged undisclosed revenues or compliance issues increase near‑term legal risk and uncertainty for guidance/controls. Super Micro Computer Hit With Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply‑chain concentration: Analysts warn war risk (Iran/Taiwan tensions) could hit NVDA because most advanced GPUs are manufactured at TSMC in Taiwan; heightened geopolitical risk compresses multiples and prompts sectorwide selling. Nvidia Share Price Could Be Hit Hard By Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and short‑term uncertainty: Director share sales and vocal skeptics (media/pundits warning of dramatic downside) add to near‑term caution and can amplify momentum selling. NVIDIA Director Sells $38.5M in Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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