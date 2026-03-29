Westwind Capital Makes New $19.50 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westwind Capital bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,000. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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