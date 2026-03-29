Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,398 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 26th total of 5,345 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wendel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNDLF opened at $106.00 on Friday. Wendel has a 1 year low of $86.85 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Wendel to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wendel

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Wendel is a French investment firm that specializes in long-term stakes in mid-sized companies across industrials, business services and consumer markets. The company partners closely with management teams to provide patient capital and strategic guidance, aiming to support sustainable growth and international expansion. Its investment approach emphasizes active governance, operational excellence and environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices.

Key holdings in Wendel’s portfolio include Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, and IHS, a provider of industrial process automation solutions.

Further Reading

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