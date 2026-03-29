Weil Company Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 921,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,460,000 after buying an additional 174,206 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 871,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,108,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 694,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 178,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period.

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American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

QGRO opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $117.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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