Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $2,665,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,792,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,367,000 after acquiring an additional 125,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,299,000 after purchasing an additional 694,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,921,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bunge Global Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $131.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

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Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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