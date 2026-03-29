Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Axis Capital worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $67,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axis Capital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $124.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Axis Capital Stock Down 2.4%

AXS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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