Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.55 Million Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87,834 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of SM Energy worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $32.64 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $704.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

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