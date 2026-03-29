Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.68 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,563,000 after purchasing an additional 548,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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