Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,530 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $298,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $918,367.20. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 272,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $16,025,801.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 866,444 shares in the company, valued at $50,938,242.76. This trade represents a 23.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 590,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,311,023 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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