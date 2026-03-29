Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 15,334 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,513,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 275,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after purchasing an additional 151,272 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 547,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter.

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Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

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