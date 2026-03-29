Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 427.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $357,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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