Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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