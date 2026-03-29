Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

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