Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $93.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $582.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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