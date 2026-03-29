Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,662,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,529,000 after purchasing an additional 195,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,467,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,596,000 after purchasing an additional 457,568 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,339,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,957,000 after purchasing an additional 215,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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