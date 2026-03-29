Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,448,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,442,000 after purchasing an additional 259,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

HON stock opened at $223.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.39 and a 200-day moving average of $212.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Honeywell International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

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Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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