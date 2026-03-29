Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 981.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ELS opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

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