Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The business had revenue of ($1,871.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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