Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.6%

UAL stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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