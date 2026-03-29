Wanchain Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13.09 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,888,493 coins and its circulating supply is 198,888,633 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. Telegram, Facebook, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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