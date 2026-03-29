Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,959 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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