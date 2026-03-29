Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Viomi Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.32. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

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Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi’s offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

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