Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $193.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.