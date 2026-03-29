USA Financial Formulas Sells 71,139 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 11.9% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. USA Financial Formulas owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after buying an additional 2,181,269 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,324,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,134,000 after buying an additional 447,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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