USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.53.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Valero Energy stock opened at $254.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $255.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

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