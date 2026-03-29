USA Financial Formulas Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $251.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $252.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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