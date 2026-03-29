Unum Group’s (UNM) Moderate Buy Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their moderate buy rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Unum Group from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 target price on Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

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Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,063,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “moderate buy” on UNM and maintained a $95 price target (implies ~30% upside versus current levels), supporting a longer‑term constructive view. KBW reaffirmation

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “moderate buy” on UNM and maintained a $95 price target (implies ~30% upside versus current levels), supporting a longer‑term constructive view. Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning: several outlets report a consensus “moderate buy” thread among analysts, which can provide support versus more bearish lone ratings. Consensus recommendation

Consensus analyst positioning: several outlets report a consensus “moderate buy” thread among analysts, which can provide support versus more bearish lone ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS view modestly (to $10.72 from $10.58) — a longer‑horizon improvement but unlikely to offset near‑term concerns by itself. Zacks FY2028 note

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS view modestly (to $10.72 from $10.58) — a longer‑horizon improvement but unlikely to offset near‑term concerns by itself. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term quarterly and annual EPS estimates and reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating: Q1 2026 to $2.08 (from $2.11), Q2 2026 to $2.18 (from $2.21), Q3 2026 to $2.23 (from $2.25), Q4 2026 to $2.28 (from $2.31/2.34 reported in notes), FY2026 to $8.76 (from $8.88), and FY2027 to $9.72 (from $9.84). Those downgrades increase near‑term earnings risk and are the primary reason for downward stock pressure. Zacks cuts

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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