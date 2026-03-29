United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total value of $5,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,648.40. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $522.83 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $549.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $466.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.91.

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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