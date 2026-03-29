United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,981 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.23% of United Fire Group worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 812.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $165,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 437,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,996,888.92. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $163,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 429,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,516,559.37. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $493,723. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Stock Down 2.0%

UFCS opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $931.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. United Fire Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $365.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.34 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JonesTrading upped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFCS

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers’ compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

Further Reading

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