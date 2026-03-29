Ultra Trading 46.8% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $5.37 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,492.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.14 or 0.00723596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.00602752 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,813,754.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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