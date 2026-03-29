Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $2.02 Million Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,825 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 63.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: The concentrated deadline (March 31) can accelerate consolidation of claims and, if resolved by settlement, could remove a longer period of uncertainty for investors — a potential path to remove overhang. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP notice

The concentrated deadline (March 31) can accelerate consolidation of claims and, if resolved by settlement, could remove a longer period of uncertainty for investors — a potential path to remove overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, Bronstein, Gross, etc.) have issued investor alerts about the same Class Period and the lead‑plaintiff deadline — this increases publicity but is an early procedural stage; outcome and damages are uncertain. Rosen Law Firm notice

Multiple firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, Bronstein, Gross, etc.) have issued investor alerts about the same Class Period and the lead‑plaintiff deadline — this increases publicity but is an early procedural stage; outcome and damages are uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms have announced a filed class action alleging securities law violations for the July–Oct 2025 period; if certified and successful, this could lead to significant liability, management distraction, and higher legal expenses. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman notice

Several plaintiff firms have announced a filed class action alleging securities law violations for the July–Oct 2025 period; if certified and successful, this could lead to significant liability, management distraction, and higher legal expenses. Negative Sentiment: High volume of solicitations from top plaintiff firms (Glancy, Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Berger Montague, etc.) raises the chance of multiple competing lead‑plaintiff motions and potentially larger aggregated claims. This litigation overhang typically weighs on sentiment and can increase share volatility. Business Wire / Rosen announcement

High volume of solicitations from top plaintiff firms (Glancy, Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Berger Montague, etc.) raises the chance of multiple competing lead‑plaintiff motions and potentially larger aggregated claims. This litigation overhang typically weighs on sentiment and can increase share volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Practical investor takeaway: watch SEC reports, the company’s filings and any Form 8-Ks for litigation updates; trading may remain choppy until lead‑plaintiff motions are resolved or substantive discovery begins. Faruqi & Faruqi notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of METC stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

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