Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 274,004 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,004 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.07% of Genius Sports worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 395.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 781,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,006,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,591 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,330,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,329 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,219,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,153,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

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Genius Sports News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GENI. New Street Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $4.34 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $933.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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