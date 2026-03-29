Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 5,378 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000.

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ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is issued by ARK.

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