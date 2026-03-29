Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $2.19 Million in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $112,762.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,936.19. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $410,184.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,667.20. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 2.0%

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.15 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Metropolitan Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. Metropolitan Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB), through its principal subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank, operates as a New York–based regional financial institution providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services. The company offers deposit products including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as business and personal certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Metropolitan Bank extends commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and consumer installment loans tailored to the needs of small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Metropolitan Bank provides specialized treasury and cash-management solutions, foreign exchange services and letters of credit for both domestic businesses and multinational clients.

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