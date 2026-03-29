Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.91 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 139.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,320,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3,800.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 648,229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.99 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 32.28%.The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

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