Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 349 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 26th total of 634 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 952 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPYQ opened at $137.84 on Friday. Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $167.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52.

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About Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF

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The Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (SPYQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs (ticker: SPY-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SPYQ was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

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