Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Acquired by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,215,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,957,000 after buying an additional 7,891,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 74.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,000,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 108.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,887,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $124,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TOST. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toast from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.46.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.95. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $229,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,820.14. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $295,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 338,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,663. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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