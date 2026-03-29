The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 166,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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