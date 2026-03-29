The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Middleby worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balefire LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Middleby by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 75,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Middleby Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.37. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.82 and a fifty-two week high of $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. Middleby had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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